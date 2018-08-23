The number of migrants seeking to come to the United States has reportedly declined, with more immigrants opting to stay in Mexico instead of crossing its northern border. The Trump administration’s border policy and immigration rhetoric appear to be having their desired effects. The president, however, must not overlook a real opportunity to coordinate immigration efforts with Mexico and take a giant leap toward a more compassionate, sustainable immigration system.

As noted in a recent article for The Economist, immigrants are becoming aware of families being separated at the U.S. border (although perhaps not totally aware the policy has been suspended). They know of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ edict that the U.S. will no longer grant asylum based on gang violence or domestic abuse, which has stemmed the number of refugees from the so-called “northern triangle” of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras trying to enter the U.S.

On its face, this decreasing number of migrants entering the U.S. would seem a win for the Trump administration and its supporters. But as a basic law of physics states, “every action has an equal and opposite reaction.”

People have not stopped, nor will they stop, trying to flee oppression and violence in their homeland. If they are not welcome in the United States, they will go elsewhere. At least for now a major destination is Mexico. Statistics show the number of asylum claims in Mexico climbed from 1,300 in 2013 to 14,600 last year. The United States gets tens of thousands more but turns down three-quarters of them. Mexico last year approved two-thirds of its claims.

The more strident immigration opponents in the United States may applaud these developments with an “anywhere but here” argument. But foisting the problem on Mexico won't do anything to help the present situation.

President Trump should not miss a bright opportunity to offer both compassionate aid to refugees seeking asylum and to curb the unrest that too often forces people to flee their homeland.

Mexico’s president-elect, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will take office in December. His relationship with President Trump so far remains amiable, and he says he hopes to cooperate with the U.S. president on immigration.

He wrote Trump a letter proposing a plan whereby Mexico and the United States would spend three times as much on economic development in Central America as they do on border security. It ostensibly would improve the economy in the countries so residents would want to stay rather than leave for the proverbial “greener pastures.”

This is the kind of sensible, compassionate idea that lawmakers would do well to give careful and thoughtful consideration. This country is already providing funding to Mexico to help it secure its border with Central America. Spending to bolster the economies in “northern triangle” countries could lead to an immigration policy that would help make the U.S. a better neighbor and stronger ally to Mexico, while helping care for the people who are fleeing their homeland for a better and more secure life.

What kind of policies Obrador ultimately chooses to pursue remains to be seen. He faces a host of domestic social issues, which he has pledged to tackle, perhaps shuttling international immigration challenges to a back seat. But coordinating immigration efforts while simultaneously pulling at the roots of political turbulence in Central America is the kind of opportunity both leaders would be wise to take.