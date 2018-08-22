SALT LAKE CITY — A man whose life was likely saved by four Kaysville police officers after he set himself on fire inside a gas station now faces felony charges for his alleged actions.

Tyler Ray Ivison, 26, of South Ogden, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony; four counts of assault against a police officer, a second-degree felony; criminal mischief, a third-degree felony; and assault, a class A misdemeanor.

On April 5, Ivison went inside the bathroom of a Chevron Top Stop, 320 W. 200 North, Kaysville, which is connected to a McDonald's restaurant, "purchased a gas can, filled it with gas, then went into the bathroom of that business and poured the gasoline all over him and over the floor of the business," according to charging documents.

Four Kaysville officers, who had already been called to the scene after Ivison locked himself in the bathroom, were nearby when Ivison lit himself on fire and quickly tried to extinguish the flames while also getting themselves away from the fire.

Dramatic surveillance video from inside the gas station showed the officers in very tight quarters near the bathroom, all trying to get a lighter away from Ivison. As the flames erupt, all five people are seen trying to frantically get out of the bathroom. One officer is seen rolling out of the room as Ivison also falls to the floor on fire. Smoke quickly fills the store.

Kaysville police officer Robert Jackson suffered the worst injuries of the four officers, receiving third-degree burns on both his calves and a second-degree burn on the back of his left arm from his wrist to his shoulder. Officer Cade Bradshaw also received several burns, while officer Lacy Turner and Sgt. Shawn McKinnon were treated for smoke inhalation.

Ivison was also seriously burned during the incident and was flown by medical helicopter to the Burn Center at the University of Utah.

"While the helicopter was attempting to land at the hospital’s helipad, defendant broke free from his restraints and began violently kicking the helicopter’s window and door in an effort to escape from the helicopter. In so doing, defendant broke out the window in the main access door for the helicopter," according to the charges.

As nurses attempted to restrain Ivison, he grabbed the face of one nurse and tore her cheek, the charges state.