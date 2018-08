PROVO—At his annual Q&A session during BYU Education Week, Cougars athletic director Tom Holmoe on Wednesday was queried on and discussed a variety of topics.

Of particular note, Holmoe spoke about further potential sanctions from the NCAA related to Nick Emery, conference affiliation, and the rivalry with the University of Utah.

On Nick Emery:

The most newsworthy subject that Tom Holmoe addressed — there there could be NCAA sanctions affecting the BYU basketball program coming in the next 2 months related to the Nick Emery situation. — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) August 22, 2018

Holmoe: "There have been some that have come out. Those are in regard to Nick Emery. Everything that’s been known has been reported. But there’s another part of it that comes up sometime in September or October... (1/2) — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) August 22, 2018

Holmoe: "There’s another part that has to do with not the individual athlete but the rest of the program. We find that out and we’ll be able to discuss that in October.” (2/2) — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) August 22, 2018

On conference affiliation:

Of course the topic of the Big 12/conference expansion came up. Holmoe said he doesn't expect movement until 2023 when TV contracts expire. He said things are changing fast and someday games probably won't be on TV anymore but on internet platforms. — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) August 22, 2018

Holmoe also acknowledged that there are negatives to not being in a conference. "Right now we are looking to do our best. We're where we need to be." — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) August 22, 2018

On the rivalry with Utah:

Holmoe, regarding playing Utah, "My expectation is that we play them every year in every sport." He added that Utah won't do contracts beyond 2 years at a time. — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) August 22, 2018

Holmoe called new Utah AD Mark Harlan "a really good guy." He added that with the Utes' small window for scheduling non-conference games in football, it's hard for Utah to schedule BYU every year. — Jeff Call (@AJeffreyCall) August 22, 2018

