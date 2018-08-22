VINEYARD — A persistent infestation of algal blooms at Utah Lake forced another closure Wednesday morning, this time at Lindon Marina.

Dangerous levels of toxins associated with the cyanobacteria means the water is unhealthy for any contact with humans or animals.

The Utah County Health Department posted closed/danger signs Wednesday.

Scientists with the Utah Division of Water Quality collected water samples on Aug. 14 that showed cyanobacteria cell count-concentrations exceeding the recreation health-based threshold for a danger advisory.

Results show the cyanobacteria cell concentrations of 24 million cells per milliliter, well over the 10 million cells per milliliter threshold for a danger advisory.

The concern is the "extremely high" levels of the toxin microcystin, a common but potent liver toxin. The liver damage to dogs and livestock has led to deaths, although there are no known deaths of humans, according to health officials.

Lincoln Beach and Marina were closed initially on June 29, reopened and then closed again a week ago.

The entire Utah Lake remains under a health advisory due to harmful algal blooms.

Blooms result from a variety of human activity, including wastewater discharge, groundwater runoff and runoff from agricultural operations.

The excess nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen cause the proliferation of the blooms, which as they die off deplete the water of oxygen.

The blooms can cause fish kills and impact other wildlife.

Bat deaths were associated with a bloom at Scofield last year.

In 2016, an unprecedented bloom closed the entire Utah Lake, which is one of the largest freshwater lakes in the West.

It was linked to sickening more than 100 people who came in contact with the water.