In the New York Times best-seller, "A Monster Calls," novelist Patrick Ness wrote, “Your mind will believe comforting lies while also knowing the painful truths that make those lies necessary. And your mind will punish you for believing both.”

There is a great deal of dis-ease and angst in the American people today from that internal conflict because we recognize, and naturally long for, truth. People inherently understand that we face critical issues that can no longer be neglected, but we are increasingly, easily and even pleasantly distracted. The monster of pleasant distraction must be confronted and defeated.

A little over a year ago, I wrote a column to lament how so many of us, myself included, are settling for those pleasant distractions rather than rigorous, even uncomfortable conversations that lead to truth. In light of current conditions, a review is in order — at least for me — I hope you will join me for the journey.

It is so easy to avoid or ignore what author and philanthropist Joseph Grenny defined as the crucial conversations. Sometimes we even create convenient diversions to keep us busy and at a safe distance from deeper dialogue and more rigorous thinking. Whether the issue is homelessness, race relations, the opioid epidemic, a struggling neighbor, personal debt or failing family relationships — convenient, even pleasant, distractions cannot and must not become the substitute for crucial conversations.

It is so easy to avoid or ignore what author and philanthropist Joseph Grenny defined as the crucial conversations. Sometimes we even create convenient diversions to keep us busy and at a safe distance from deeper dialogue and more rigorous thinking.

Erwin Lutzer once described a quaint German town during World War II that had a picturesque little church that sat near the railroad tracks. It became the embodiment of pleasant distractions preventing crucial conversations and morphing into a tormenting monster.

Lutzer shared an eyewitness account from the town: “We heard stories of what was happening to the Jews, but we tried to distance ourselves from it, because we felt, what could anyone do to stop it?

“Each Sunday morning, we would hear the train whistle blowing in the distance, then the wheels coming over the tracks. We became disturbed when we heard cries coming from the train as it passed by. We realized that it was carrying Jews like cattle in the cars!

“Week after week the whistle would blow. We dreaded to hear the sounds of those wheels because we knew that we would hear the cries of the Jews en route to a death camp. Their screams tormented us.

“We knew the time the train was coming and when we heard the whistle blow we began singing hymns. By the time the train came past our church, we were singing at the top of our voices. If we heard the screams, we sang more loudly and soon we heard them no more.”

Author Andy Andrews, in referencing Lutzer’s account, asked the penetrating question, “How loudly are you singing?”

Nothing compares to the senseless slaughter of innocent individuals. However, the metaphor of local citizens singing louder in order to avoid dealing with difficult issues is applicable to so many situations today.

John F. Kennedy popularized a saying he attributed to Dante: "The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality." We simply cannot whistle past the graveyard or sing our way past the issues of our day.

Are we tapping our toes to the rhythm of our own political beat while blithely and blindly disregarding the erosion of trust, truth, integrity and honesty from leaders in our businesses, institutions and government?

Are we singing loudly as we pass by the homeless? Are we whistling our way around refugees and neighbors in need? Are we humming sweet melodies while ignoring the tragedy of teen and veteran suicide? Are we joining the chorus of “all is well” while hoping the inconvenient issues of religious liberty, LGBT rights, our national debt or the breakdown of families are conveniently swept under the rug?

Are we tapping our toes to the rhythm of our own political beat while blithely and blindly disregarding the erosion of trust, truth, integrity and honesty from leaders in our businesses, institutions and government? And are we joining a type of community karaoke rather than holding elected officials accountable for doing their jobs, keeping their promises and solving the nation’s problems instead of their own political problems?

The monster Ness describes in his novel is after one thing — truth. For each of us as individuals, for our communities and for our country, the monster of pleasant distractions is at the window — and must be banished — by truth and rigorous dialogue.

Truly the greatest threat to America has little to do with the occupant of the White House, the national media or those elected to Congress. The greatest threat to our future is that we the people will be increasingly content to sing our own siren songs of pleasant distraction instead of engaging in the crucial conversations of our day.