SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has seen its first death of the season from West Nile virus, the Salt Lake County Health Department reported in a statement Wednesday.

The person who died was "over the age of 65 and suffered from other health concerns," according to the statement. The person passed away last week and was diagnosed with a "more severe" form of West Nile virus.

Salt Lake County's statement said the death is a reminder of the seriousness of the virus. Mosquito abatement districts in the county have detected West Nile virus in 30 mosquito pools.

Citing privacy laws, the health department would not provide any other details about the victim.

