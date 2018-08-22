SALT LAKE CITY — It's too early to say whether President Donald Trump committed a crime as his former lawyer and fixer asserted while pleading guilty to breaking campaign finance laws and other charges in court, Rep. Chris Stewart said Wednesday.

The Utah Republican said there might some implications for Trump regarding Federal Election Commission violations, but it's not clear to him what those would be.

"I don’t know that we know that yet. I think we should let the process play out, by the way. Let them go through what any other candidate or elected official would go through. That is, if there was a potential violation, let the FEC investigate that," Stewart said.

Stewart was one of few Republicans to speak on the issue Wednesday.

Michael Cohen said in a federal court hearing in New York on Tuesday that Trump directed him to arrange the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to fend off damage to his election campaign. Cohen admitted to lying about his income to evade income taxes, lying to banks to obtain loans and making illegal contributions to benefit Trump's White House bid.

Also Tuesday, a federal court jury in Virgina found Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager, guilty of tax fraud and bank fraud in a separate case.

Stewart said he sees no ties to the Trump campaign because those crimes happened long before Manafort's association with the president. He said Manafort should go to jail and Trump shouldn't even think about pardoning him.

"I think it’s a terrible idea, and I don’t think the president’s considering it. But I hope he’s not. Why in the world would you pardon this individual? Why treat him any differently than any other person who broke the law?" Stewart said.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, also weighed in on the Manafort and Cohen cases, telling reporters Wednesday the news constituted "serious charges."

"Well I'm not very happy about it," he said of the hush money. "It should never have happened to begin with."

"Naturally it makes you very concerned, but the president should not be held responsible for the actions of the people he's trusted," Hatch said.

The Democratic and Republican candidates seeking to replace Hatch expressed their thoughts on Twitter.

"Know a man by his friends. The president cannot distance himself from the crimes of his former personal attorney or his campaign chair," said Jenny Wilson, a Democratic Salt County Council member.

Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, tweeted, "The events of the last 24 hours confirm that conduct by highly placed individuals was both dishonorable and illegal. Also confirmed is my faith in our justice system and my conviction that we are a nation committed to the rule of law."

Stewart said he continues to back the president's goals for the country, even though some of Trump's personal behavior puts him in a tough spot as a congressman.

"It’s not the first time that I’ve had this problem where I support the president’s agenda," Stewart said. "But when it comes to his personal behavior and some of the other things, it puts me in a bind because I can’t support those and I’ve been clear on that."