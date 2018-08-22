SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission, which evaluates judges so Utah voters may make informed decisions about retaining a judge in office, has added four new commissioners.

The four are Aden Batar, retired Supreme Court Justice Christine M. Durham, Blair Hodson and Bridget K. Romano.

The new commissioners join the independent, 13-member panel established by the Utah Legislature in 2008. The legislative, judicial and executive branches of government each appoint several commissioners. No more than half of the commissioners may be attorneys, and no more than half may belong to the same political party.

Batar is director of immigration and refugee resettlement at Catholic Community Services of Utah. Batar has received various accolades for his contributions to Utah’s immigrant and refugee populations, including the 2018 New Pioneer award from the Salt Lake Chamber, and the Gandhi Peace Award from the Utah Gandhi Alliance for Peace in 2017. He serves on the University of Utah alumni board, Refugee Service Office advisory board and is a member of Welcoming Salt Lake’s New Americans Task Force His appointment is by the Utah State Senate.

Durham was the first woman appointed to Utah’s Supreme Court, where she served as a justice for more than 30 years, including service as chief justice, before retiring in 2017. Among her many service contributions, she is past-president of the Conference of Chief Justices of the United States and has served on the American Bar Association’s Council on Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar. She is a recipient of the 2007 William H. Rehnquist Award for Judicial Excellence and the 2008 Transparent Courthouse Award from the Institute for the Advancement of the Legal System at the University of Denver. Durham’s appointment is by the Utah Supreme Court.

Hodson is executive director of the Rocky Mountain Innocence Center. He has over 10 years of nonprofit experience in operations and development, and has a particular interest in the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships between the private and nonprofit sectors. Hodson's appointment is by the Utah Supreme Court.

Romano is assistant division administrator in the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s civil division, where her focus is civil litigation. Prior to joining the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, she served as chief civil deputy and solicitor general in the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Romano has served as chairwoman of the Utah State Bar’s Appellate Practice Section and is on the Utah Supreme Court’s Advisory Committee on the Rules of Appellate Procedure. Romano’s appointment is by Gov. Gary Herbert.