LOGAN — The Logan Ranger District of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest plans to thin junipers in Green Canyon, Providence Canyon and Logan Dry Canyon.

Hand crews will lop and scatter the juniper, or in areas of dense vegetation will pile the cut material to be burned later. Mountain big sage, antelope bitterbrush, snowberries and mahogany may be planted or seeded in the areas as part of the habitat restoration project.

The entire project area is about 460 acres on National Forest lands. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and the city of Logan will also treat their lands adjacent to the Forest Service lands.

According to the Forest Service, the canyons are especially important for the survival of wintering mule deer because the majority of the winter range is located on private land and have been lost or are currently threatened by increased cultivation and subdivision developments.

The number of mule deer wintering within the sagebrush and bitterbrush on the foothills of these canyons have declined for at least two decades, indicating the need for the remaining habitat to be of the highest quality.

The Forest Service said selectively thinning juniper stands will encourage growth of forbs, grasses and shrubs that are critical to wintering deer and numerous other wildlife species.