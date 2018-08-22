SALT LAKE CITY — Mary and Tyce Nielsen entered the quarterfinals of “America’s Got Talent” looking for redemption.

To make a long story short, they got it.

Saving the best for last, the two-hour NBC show didn’t air the Salt Lake couple’s high-flying act until the show's final five minutes — adding on to the audience's already-high expectations of the couple's performance.

The couple’s last appearance on the show impressed all of the judges — even when one of their stunts went horribly wrong. The couple, known as Duo Transcend, saw Mary Nielsen blindfolding her husband, who then hung upside down on the trapeze and waited for his wife to slip through his arms so he could catch her by the ankles. Except he missed that catch and Mary Nielsen continued to fall fast toward a floor covered with flames.

That scare didn’t seem to faze Mary too much as she stood up, waved to the audience and then said to the judges, “We would like to try the blindfold trick one more time.”

The judges denied that request, with guest judge comedian Ken Jeong saying, “It’s not ‘America’s Got Perfection’ — this is ‘America’s Got Talent.’ No one can do this. I mean, it’s OK.'”

Well, the Nielsens retried that dangerous blindfold trick anyway Tuesday night — and this time, they got it. Performing their routine to an arrangement of Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” the couple wowed the crowd with their flips, spins and swings.

Midway through their performance, the dramatic music paused — the anticipated moment had arrived. With just a thumping, heartbeat-like rhythm playing in the background, Mary Nielsen stood tall on the trapeze, preparing to slip once again through her blindfolded husband’s arms.

Trae Patton/NBC, Episodic Mary and Tyce Nielsen, a couple from Salt Lake City, form the trapeze act Duo Transcend. The couple competed in the quarterfinals of "America's Got Talent" Tuesday night.

The audience went wild when Tyce Nielsen grabbed her by both ankles and then held her firmly by just the left ankle. But that wasn’t the end. For another minute, the couple continued doing high-flying turns and spins that all finally came to a close with a passionate kiss.

All four judges stood up in awe.

“Hands down, one of the best acts of the night,” judge Heidi Klum told the couple, who were holding hands as the judges offered feedback. “You guys are so good, … and I have to say, I was so worried because the last time you did fall on the floor. … It didn't happen again — it was perfect, it was fantastic.”

Judge Simon Cowell, who said he normally doesn’t enjoy this kind of act, told the couple their performance was “incredible,” adding that he would “like to see the fire back.”

“There’s so much trust, so much passion,” judge Howie Mandel told the pair, joking that his wife would not even give him 10 percent of the trust the couple showed in their act Tuesday night.

The results of Tuesday night’s quarterfinal round will air on NBC at 7 p.m. MT. Seven of the 12 performances from Tuesday night will advance to the semifinals.