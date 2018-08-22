BOUNTIFUL — The badly decomposed body of a man who was last seen a week ago was discovered by Bountiful police, resulting in the arrest of a Nevada man for investigation of murder.

Taniela Siale Lopiseni Salakielu, 22, of Henderson, Nevada, was arrested Wednedsay.

On Sunday, a family member of Rand Hatch, 50, went to his house, 1433 E. Lakeview Drive, to check on him. Hatch had not been seen for 10 days, said Bountiful Police Lt. Dave Edwards.

Inside, police found Hatch's body in an advanced state of decomposition. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be trauma, he said. Hatch's vehicle was missing.

Detectives collecting evidence soon determined Salakielu was a person of interest. Hatch's missing car was found abandoned in Sunset, Edwards said.

When police found Salakielu, he said he had gotten into a fight with Hatch, Edwards said. Another witness told police that Salakielu then assaulted Hatch. Edwards did not know Wednesday what the fight was over or how the two men were acquainted.

Salakielu's arrest comes just a few days after he was charged in 2nd District Court with assault, a class A misdemeanor; and unlawful detention, a class B misdemeanor.

According to a Davis County Jail report, on July 26 Salakielu assaulted his girlfriend on "numerous instances" throughout the day, even demanding at one point "while they were driving her vehicle, that she find somewhere to park so he could assault her.

"Feeling scared and not having a phone to call for her she complied with his demands and Taniela punched her numerous times in the arm, leg and head, causing her to almost lose consciousness," the report states.

Salakielu also held the woman's hand under a lighter, causing minor burns, according to the report.

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting the YWCA's Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the confidential statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.