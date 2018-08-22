SALT LAKE CITY — A Texas high school is under fire after a video about the school’s dress code received massive backlash for showing only girls.

The video, which you can watch below, shows teen girls wearing athletic shorts with the song “Bad Girls” by M.I.A. playing in the background.

Today my school was shown this video. So sad how ONLY girls are shown as the violators. I understand why my school has a dresscode, but what about the boys who wear shorts, or show their shoulders? It’s 2018...Why are we still over-sexualizing teen girls? pic.twitter.com/fCXymYAIEG — cat (@catmoring) August 16, 2018

The teens dance through the hallways until they gather together. The camera shows a shot of their legs. They face off with an administrator, who brings them into a room full of other girls, who apparently violated the school’s dress code policy.

The teacher in the room tells the students to repeat a phrase. All the girls say, “I will not wear athletic shorts” in unison.

The video was filmed by Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas.

More than 3,000 students saw the video last Thursday, according to NBC5. School officials said the video was meant to reinforce the school’s dress code.

It did not go over well, igniting backlash from students.

Senior Catherine Moring posted the video on Twitter. She told BuzzFeed News that the video showed “a clear lack of diversity.”

She didn’t appreciate the song choice, either.

“The lyrics ‘bad girls do it well,’ playing behind footage of girls legs in athletic shorts was shocking,” she said, “because it made the implication that by wearing athletic shorts, you were a ‘bad girl’ even though we live in Texas where it is currently 100° outside.”

The school’s principal apologized Tuesday, according to BuzzFeed News.

“I apologized to our students regarding this issue today, but wanted to reach out and apologize to parents as well. I’m a firm believer that when you make a mistake, you own it, you apologize, and you make it right,” said Marcus High School principal Will Skelton in a letter to parents.

“We believed a video would be a good way to replace the fashion show, but this video absolutely missed the mark,’ he continued. “Please accept my sincere apology for not ensuring our video achieved its intended purpose — to remind ALL students of our dress code expectations.”

As USA Today reported, the school will normally host a fashion show “that demonstrates what to wear and what not to wear according to the student dress code. But campus construction prevented that this school year.”