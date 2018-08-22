SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in a New York court Tuesday to violating campaign laws, according to the Associated Press.

On the same day, a jury in Alexandria, Virginia, convicted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of bank and tax fraud charges.

Both incidents came within hours of each other, creating a “flash flood” of news related to the president, who held a rally in West Virginia Tuesday night as he begins a stump campaign for the 2018 midterms.

Between Cohen and Manafort, there’s a lot to uncover. We’ve collected a few stories from across multiple news sources to help you catch up on what’s going on.

Tyler Evert, FR170609 AP President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the Civic Center in Charleston W.Va. (AP Photo/Tyler Evert)

Takeaways: There are six takeaways from Tuesday, according to NPR, including that Tuesday “was a remarkable and potentially consequential day in the Trump presidency.” It also showed that Tuesday’s events show special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation for Trump could go in multiple directions now that there’s key evidence against Cohen and Manafort. Read at NPR.

Trump responds to Manafort: President Trump praised Manafort after he was found guilty on eight counts. He also called Mueller’s investigation a “witch hunt,” according to CNN.

Trump responds on Twitter: President Trump shared a few tweets about everything Tuesday.

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” - make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

A large number of counts, ten, could not even be decided in the Paul Manafort case. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

Michael Cohen plead guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that are not a crime. President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

Media reaction: The news hit “like a flash flood” Tuesday, according to CNN’s Brian Stelter, who put together a look at how the media reacted to the news. For example, the Drudge Report called the day’s events as “Trump Hell Hour.”

Cutting a deal: Manafort could still a cut a deal to avoid years in prison, according to The Atlantic.

More from Cohen?: Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis said Cohen has information “that should be of interest” to Mueller in the ongoing Russia probe, according to Business Insider.

Will any of this matter for Trump?: It’s unclear if all of this news will impact Trump and his supporters. He’s remained “politically bulletproof,” according to BBC. How long will it last? Read more at BBC.

All eyes on Trump: Manafort and Cohen will likely suffer jail time for the crimes they committed. But, according to The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer, system corruption in America may not hurt Trump at all.

Should Trump pardon?: Fox News opinion writerJohn Yoo said it’s possible Trump will pardon Manafort or Cohen. But Yoo suggests Trump shouldn’t do that, saying he “should not use a valuable tool of executive power to protect a political crony.” Read more Fox News.

Trump’s presidency on a cliffhanger: CNN’s Stephen Collinson wrote an analysis piece that said Tuesday resembled a cliffhanger finale of a Netflix show since it “tied up some plots but unleashed deeper, more consequential intrigues to tee up more compelling sequels to come. And that may evolve into existential questions for the Trump presidency itself.”

Jacquelyn Martin, AP Members of the defense team for Paul Manafort, including Jay Nanavati, left, Kevin Downing, and Thomas Zehnle, walk to federal court for jury deliberations in the trial of the former Trump campaign chairman, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Follow the money: Reuters took a deep dive into how Mueller’s team made the Manafort case that led to his conviction on Tuesday.

‘Lock her up’: Trump held a rally in West Virginia Tuesday. His supporters chanted “lock her up” when he mentioned former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on the same day Manafort and Cohen were convicted on felony charges, The Huffington Post reported.