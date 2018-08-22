Lone Peak's Michael Daley brings down Herriman's Jaxon James doing play at Lone Peak on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with over 90 percent of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 1.

Class 6A

Michael Daley, Lone Peak — Dominated in the opener as he recorded five sacks in Lone Peak’s 24-14 season-opening win against visiting Herriman.

Jimmy Ballard, Westlake — Despite his team losing 29-27 to West Jordan, Ballard still caught eight passes for 191 yards and two TDs.

Boone Abbott, American Fork — Completed 20 of 29 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns in leading the Cavemen to the 38-15 win over Weber.

Chase Walker, Hunter — Carried the ball 13 times for three touchdowns and 58 yards as Hunter rolled past Clearfield 36-14.

Class 5A

Robert Summerhays, Viewmont — Led the Vikings to a 34-7 win over Northridge as he carried the ball 13 times for 181 yards and three TDs.

John Mitchell, Corner Canyon — Caught seven passes for 213 yards and four TDs, which three of those TDs coming in the fourth quarter, as the Chargers rallied past Pleasant Grove for the 40-30 victory.

Chris Dudley, Skyline — Passed for five touchdowns and 401 yards as the Eagles outlasted Granger for the 47-40 win.

Matthias Dunn, Wasatch — Kicked a 24 and 31-yard field goal and also added an extra point as Wasatch beat Park City 13-7 in a game shorted by lightning.

Class 4A

Brett Gasaway, Green Canyon — Was instrumental in leading the Wolves to a 45-38 win at Pine View in Week 1 as he rushed for 193 yards and four TDs on 22 carries.

Bo Devries, Ogden — Completed 9 of 14 passes for 242 yards and four TDs as he led the Tigers to the 41-0 season-opening win over Judge Memorial.

Puka Nacua, Orem — Despite his team losing to Bingham 39-22, Nacua had a big day for Orem with seven catches for 162 yards and two TDs.

Jonny Parkinson, Logan — Had an efficient day for Logan completing 24 of 38 passes for 229 yards and two TDs to lead the Grizzlies to the 28-13 win over Bonneville.

Class 3A

Dallan West, Juab — Only caught three passes but still finished with a massive day at the office with 165 receiving yards and two TDs in Juab’s 54-6 win over Delta. He also added a rushing TD.

Talmage Brown, Summit Academy — Only had eight carries but made the most of them with 33 yards and three TDs in the Bears’ 43-16 win over Union.

Isaac Riding, Grantsville — Recorded eight tackles and a sack to lead the Cowboys to the defensive 14-0 win over North Sanpete.

Class 2A

Tyson Chisholm, South Sevier — Led the Rams to a wild 41-37 win over Kanab as he carried the ball 19 times for 201 yards and four TDs. He also added 15 tackles.

Kael Atkinson, South Summit — Completed 17 of 23 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns as the Wildcats dominated Grand 56-13 in the season opener.

Spencer Williams, Beaver — Caught 14 passes for 172 yards to lead Beaver to the 21-14 win over Canyon View.

Class 1A

Bryson Barnes, Milford — In a 58-28 win over Gunnison, Milford’s junior QB completed 11 of 14 passes for 194 yards and five touchdowns.

Dustin Moffo, Layton Christian — Carried the ball 23 times for only 68 yards, but a massive three TDs to lead the Eagles to a 20-14 win over North Summit.

