Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with over 90 percent of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 1.

Class 6A

Michael Daley, Lone Peak — Dominated in the opener as he recorded five sacks in Lone Peak’s 24-14 season-opening win against visiting Herriman.

Jimmy Ballard, Westlake — Despite his team losing 29-27 to West Jordan, Ballard still caught eight passes for 191 yards and two TDs.

Boone Abbott, American Fork — Completed 20 of 29 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns in leading the Cavemen to the 38-15 win over Weber.

Chase Walker, Hunter — Carried the ball 13 times for three touchdowns and 58 yards as Hunter rolled past Clearfield 36-14.

Class 5A

Robert Summerhays, Viewmont — Led the Vikings to a 34-7 win over Northridge as he carried the ball 13 times for 181 yards and three TDs.

John Mitchell, Corner Canyon — Caught seven passes for 213 yards and four TDs, which three of those TDs coming in the fourth quarter, as the Chargers rallied past Pleasant Grove for the 40-30 victory.

Chris Dudley, Skyline — Passed for five touchdowns and 401 yards as the Eagles outlasted Granger for the 47-40 win.

Matthias Dunn, Wasatch — Kicked a 24 and 31-yard field goal and also added an extra point as Wasatch beat Park City 13-7 in a game shorted by lightning.

Class 4A

Brett Gasaway, Green Canyon — Was instrumental in leading the Wolves to a 45-38 win at Pine View in Week 1 as he rushed for 193 yards and four TDs on 22 carries.

Bo Devries, Ogden — Completed 9 of 14 passes for 242 yards and four TDs as he led the Tigers to the 41-0 season-opening win over Judge Memorial.

Puka Nacua, Orem — Despite his team losing to Bingham 39-22, Nacua had a big day for Orem with seven catches for 162 yards and two TDs.

Jonny Parkinson, Logan — Had an efficient day for Logan completing 24 of 38 passes for 229 yards and two TDs to lead the Grizzlies to the 28-13 win over Bonneville.

Class 3A

Dallan West, Juab — Only caught three passes but still finished with a massive day at the office with 165 receiving yards and two TDs in Juab’s 54-6 win over Delta. He also added a rushing TD.

Talmage Brown, Summit Academy — Only had eight carries but made the most of them with 33 yards and three TDs in the Bears’ 43-16 win over Union.

Isaac Riding, Grantsville — Recorded eight tackles and a sack to lead the Cowboys to the defensive 14-0 win over North Sanpete.

Class 2A

Tyson Chisholm, South Sevier — Led the Rams to a wild 41-37 win over Kanab as he carried the ball 19 times for 201 yards and four TDs. He also added 15 tackles.

Kael Atkinson, South Summit — Completed 17 of 23 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns as the Wildcats dominated Grand 56-13 in the season opener.

Spencer Williams, Beaver — Caught 14 passes for 172 yards to lead Beaver to the 21-14 win over Canyon View.

Class 1A

Bryson Barnes, Milford — In a 58-28 win over Gunnison, Milford’s junior QB completed 11 of 14 passes for 194 yards and five touchdowns.

Dustin Moffo, Layton Christian — Carried the ball 23 times for only 68 yards, but a massive three TDs to lead the Eagles to a 20-14 win over North Summit.