MILLCREEK — A man kicked open the door of his estranged wife's apartment early Wednesday and beat her and their 13-year-old daughter with a crowbar, killing the woman and critically injuring his daughter, according to police.

Walter Brantzeg, 54, was arrested about 9 a.m. near 4500 South 300 East after calling a couple of local TV stations on his cellphone while driving away from his wife's apartment. He allegedly told reporters what he had done, according to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray.

Those reporters contacted Unified police who pinged his phone and found him. Gray said officers had to"talk him into" surrendering as he was initially resistant.

The tragic events began just after 7 a.m. when Brantzeg arrived at his wife's apartment near 3900 South 850 West at the Riverbend Apartments. The estranged couple was having "custodial issues," Gray said.

Brantzeg beat both his estranged wife and daughter with a crowbar, she said. The woman was able to run outside her apartment and scream for help, alerting neighbors who called 911. She then went back into her apartment where police found her. Brantzeg fled the scene before officers arrived.

Paramedics worked on the woman in the back of an ambulance while still in the apartment complex parking lot, but she died from her injuries, Gray said.

The girl suffered head injuries and was incoherent when emergency crews arrived, Gray said. She was taken to Primary Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police had not officially released the estranged wife or daughter's name as of Wednesday morning.

According to court records, the wife filed for temporary separation from Brantzeg on July 31.

From about the mid-1980s to the early-2000s, Brantzeg had several convictions related to aggravated assault and one for sex abuse of a child about 30 years ago, according to court records.

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting the YWCA's Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the confidential statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.