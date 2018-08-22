SALT LAKE CITY — Justin Bilton and his dad, Charles Bilton, decided to race through a wildfire raging at Montana’s Glacier National Park, assuming their window of escaping the blaze was narrowly closing.

Justin filmed a two-minute video that showed the father and son trying to escape the wildfire.

Watch the video below.

Warning: The video contains mild language.

He told CNN he and his father thought they could drive through the fire. As they turn away from the flames, another inferno surprises them. The air increases in temperature and they appear to have no escape.

They drove up to a downed tree, which blocked them from escaping.

"Once we saw that downed tree, I really didn't think we were going to be able to get out of there alive," Justin said.

So Charles decided to have them reverse the car away from the fire.

"I was shocked how fast he backed that up, and how steady," Charles told CNN. "We were on an 8-foot-wide dirt road with a lot of ruts. And it was hard to see because of the flames and because of the intensity. "And he did an amazing job. He backed it up. We were able to turn it around, and he drove out of it."

They left the car and searched for another way out. When they reached Lake McDonald, two park workers were on a motorboat watching the fire, according to The Washington Post.

"We kept yelling and waving, and they just waved back at us like we were saying hi," he said. "And … we're going, 'No, come here, come here, we need help.'"

Justin and his father, who are originally from Massachusetts, went on a camping trip between Wyoming and Montana, according to KULR. As they set up camp, a lightning strike ignited a fire, which grew into the now massive Howe Ridge Fire, which has burned more than 11,000 acres.

“I just had a bad feeling about it, and I was like ‘Dad, I think we need to get out of here,’” Bilton told WHDH.