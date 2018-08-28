SALT LAKE CITY — For one Florida town, it will definitely feel like there will be a Chick-fil-A on every corner.

As Florida Today reported, Chick-fil-A will open its second location on Merritt Island, Florida, on Thursday. The two restaurants sit right next to each other.

The current restaurant exists at the Merritt Square Mall, where it will continue to operate for the time being.

The new restaurant will sit about 100 feet from the older location.

“I am excited to bring another Chick-fil-A to Merritt Island and continue to serve the community outside my restaurant,” said Kersh Peterson, the new restaurant franchise owner.

Chick-fil-A said in a statement to Fox News that the decision was not made lightly.

“While we receive hundreds of suggestions from customers on where they would like to see a new Chick-fil-A restaurant, the real estate team at Chick-fil-A, Inc. is responsible for selecting all new locations based on corporate goals for expansion in specifically targeted markets and other relevant business factors,” the company said.

We’ve seen this before. Earlier this month, Chick-fil-A opened up a second location in West Tennessee directly across the street from a separate location, according to The Tallahassee Democrat.