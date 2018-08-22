SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news Aug. 21.

Comedians can create controversy over religion

Comedians don’t ignore religion. But sometimes it’s hard for them to figure out the best way to talk about faith, according to the Deseret News.

Earlier this week, comedian David Cross advertised his upcoming show in Salt Lake City with an image of him wearing temple garments of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Irreverence is a familiar topic for Cross and his fans.

“Comedians don't have a shared ethical standard, so they rely on their own instincts and fan responses to guide how they joke about faith,” according to the Deseret News.

Trump campaign won’t visit Utah

President Donald Trump plans to visit several states in the run-up to the 2018 midterms.

Utah isn’t one of them, according to the Deseret News.

A person familiar with the president's thinking who spoke to the Deseret News said Trump would visit North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Kentucky and Tennessee.

"The president is his party's best political asset to raise money, unify the base, drive turnout and pass the policies that Americans voted for in 2016. He's prepared to do all he's able to do to help elect more partners this fall," the person said.

Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty in a hush-money scheme

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty Tuesday to campaign finance violations and other charges, according to the Associated Press.

Cohen said he and Trump arranged payment of hush money to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model in order to influence the election.

“Cohen's account appears to implicate Trump himself in a crime, though whether — or when — a president can be prosecuted remains a matter of legal dispute,” according to the Associated Press.

On Tuesday, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of eight financial crimes in the first trial out of the ongoing Russian investigation.

Salt Lake City mayor ‘stoked’ about affordable housing

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski said Tuesday she’s “most proud” of city leaders coming together to invest in affordable housing in Utah’s capital city, according to the Deseret News.

Biskupski celebrated her team’s ability to prepare about 2,000 new units for the next several years, closing a 7,500-unit gap in affordable housing in Salt Lake City.

"With a five-year housing plan and the funding from the sales tax increase that was secured, the next few steps and many years to come will be a turning point in affordable housing in Salt Lake City," Biskupski said.

"We know there is no single solution when it comes to promoting and preserving affordable housing," she said. "Our goal as a city is to become invested in the development of housing so we can ensure affordability is included in as many projects as possible."

