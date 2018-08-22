PROVO, Utah — Enticements, both positive and negative are real, Sister Joy D. Jones, Primary general president, taught during the annual Campus Education Week devotional at Brigham Young University.

"It is what we choose to do with (enticements) when they occur that will make all the difference in our daily lives,” she said. “Can you be excited and motivated realizing that you can use every enticement to progress spiritually?”

Speaking to thousands of people gathered in the Marriott Center on the university’s campus on Aug. 21, Sister Jones said that enticements — attractions or temptations — in a person’s daily life are inevitable.

“Are we aware that we are continually being enticed to progress or to regress?” she asked.

