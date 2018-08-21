Westminster announced the newest member of the athletic training staff for the 2018 season, Hailey Rockwood. Rockwood will be the primary athletic trainer for men's soccer and women's lacrosse.

Rockwood is a Utah native from Park City. Rockwood attended the University of Utah from 2012-16. She graduated with a 3.78 GPA with a bachelor's of science in athletic training. Upon completion of her bachelor's degree, Rockwood went to the University of Kentucky and completed a Master of Science degree in athletic training with a 4.00 GPA.

Rockwood gained valuable experience at the University of Kentucky and the University of Utah. At Kentucky, she was the primary athletic trainer for women's soccer. Rockwood was the only graduate assistant head athletic trainer in SEC women's soccer. She received valuable advice and learned from the head athletic trainers from the other schools. In addition to women's soccer, Rockwood assisted with football, men's soccer and women's volleyball.

As an undergraduate athletic student at the University of Utah, Rockwood worked with gymnastics, football and women's soccer. She also spent time working with the athletes at Jordan High School.

In 2013, she gained additional experience as an athletic training intern for Real Salt Lake of Major League Soccer.

"I grew up in Utah and have always admired the academic and athletic rigor that Westminster offers. I look forward to joining an excellent sports medicine team and working with some of the best athletes in Utah," Rockwood said.