Head coach Norm Parrish announced that Benjamin Kaufman has joined the Westminster College men's basketball team as an assistant coach. Kaufman recently completed his third season at Regis University, working with head coach Brady Bergeson to complete a remarkable revitalization of the Ranger program.

Kaufman helped guide the team to a 2017-18 season record of 27-6, their first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament championship and a win in the DII NCAA Tournament. In three years, as lead recruiter and in charge of post player development, Regis University men's basketball players earned the 2015 and 2016 RMAC Freshman of the Year awards and the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year award, while eight players were named to the RMAC All-Conference team.

"We are elated to have Benjamin as part of our staff," said Parrish. "He has a great deal of Division II experience, which will be very beneficial to us. I have always thought of Benjamin as one of the best coaches in our conference, which is evident by the success they have had at Regis. He will be a valuable asset to the Westminster basketball program."

Before his time at Regis, Kaufman served as an assistant coach for three seasons at Western Oregon University. During that time the program captured its first GNAC regular-season title and made their first NCAA Division II National Tournament appearance. During his time at Western Oregon University, players earned one Conference Player of the Year award, one Conference Newcomer of the Year award and one Freshman of the Year award, while eight players were named to the GNAC All-Conference team.

Kaufman's additional coaching experience includes two seasons as assistant coach at NJCAA DII Oakton Community College located in Des Plaines, Illinois, three seasons as a varsity assistant coach at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois, as well as serving as head coach for the Under-16 AAU team and Under-17 AAU team and as an advanced skill trainer for Full Package Athletics, Inc.

Before entering into the world of coaching, Kaufman spent seven years as a financial analyst for Quill Corporation, Inc. a Subsidiary of Staples, Inc. Kaufman earned his MBA in strategic management from Regis University, and he earned his bachelor's degree with honors in both finance and economics from the University of Iowa.