SPANISH FORK — The driver of a semitrailer died Tuesday after the truck left the road and rolled down a hillside, officials said.

About 6:30 p.m., the semitrailer and tractor combination, which was hauling juice, was driving west on U.S. 6 near Spanish Fork when it left the roadway "for an unknown reason," Utah Highway Patrol said.

It then rolled "a significant portion" down a hill, officials said.

Additional information, including the driver's name, gender, age, or what caused the truck to veer off the road was not immediately released.