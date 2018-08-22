When the Associated Press preseason poll was released this week, it revealed that BYU is facing a pair of top 10 teams in September — No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 6 Washington — on the road.

"BYU travels to Madison Week 3 after opening the season with Arizona and Cal. After getting trounced 40-6 by the Badgers in Provo last year, BYU will be hard pressed to make this matchup any closer," according to VanquishTheFoe.com. "With arguably the nation’s best offensive line, a Heisman Trophy contender at running back and an experienced QB, Wisconsin will be battling to make the College Football Playoff.

"BYU ends a brutal September with a trip to Seattle. The Huskies may have the best secondary in the nation, and have a four-year starter at QB and one of the top running backs in the nation in Myles Gaskin. This one could get ugly."

Later, the Cougars will travel to No. 22 Boise State.

ROMNEY'S POTENTIAL

Freshman wide receiver Gunner Romney has been limited during fall camp due to a hamstring injury, but he's expected to be ready for the season-opener at Arizona on Sept. 1.

Here's a rundown on Romney's strengths, his high school career and his potential at BYU.

"Romney is what you want out of a wide receiver. He’s really good in almost every aspect of the game. He has really good size at 6’2”. He has really good speed, he touts a 4.49 40-yard dash," writes Jeff Hansen. "He has really good hands. He runs really crisp routes. If you start to add up all those ‘really goods’ then you get the makeup of a potentially great wide receiver. He’s exactly what BYU needed to sign after the year they had last year. Romney checked off nearly every box for both BYU coaching staffs. He is a leader and an incredibly hard worker. Those traits will rub off on his teammates really early on. Romney being in the locker room makes the team better because it’s going to push everyone else to be even better."

And finally ...

The BYU defense is finding its identity during fall camp.

"Coaches hope the moves make BYU’s defense more well-rounded," writes KSL's Sean Walker. "Players, too, don’t want to be pegged too deeply into one category — whether it’s just pass rushers or just ball hawks or something in between."