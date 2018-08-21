SALT LAKE CITY — Things are coming together for the Utah Utes. Head coach Kyle Whittingham said that all position battles are pretty well solidified as their Aug. 30 opener against Weber State draws near.

The search for the last offensive linemen or two in the rotation is about the only thing in question.

“That’s probably the last piece to the puzzle,” Whittingham said. “But everything else is solidified.”

Details, though, won’t be made public until a depth chart is released on Friday.

In the meantime, Utah continued preparations for the upcoming season.

“It was our Tuesday routine today and a physical day, a lot of hard work and contact and physicality to the practice,” Whittingham said. “And they handled it well.”

The Utes took the field with two first-team Associated Press preseason All-Americans — kicker Matt Gay and punter Mitch Wishnowsky.

“They performed well for us last year and nobody cares about that now. It’s all about this year,” Whittingham said. “But it’s nice to see them getting recognition. They deserve it based on their performance last year.”

EXTRA POINTS: Whittingham said that Gay has made a 67-yard field goal in live work. … Freshman Maddie Golden will be the team’s starting long snapper this season, Whittingham confirmed. … The Utes picked up a verbal commitment from Darren Jones, a highly touted 6-foot-7 wide receiver from Cajon High School in San Bernardino, California.