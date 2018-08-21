SALT LAKE CITY — As the legend of Donovan “Spida” Mitchell continues to grow in Utah with a plethora of highlight plays — and random acts of kindness— Adidas is certainly paying attention.

Entering his sophomore campaign with the Utah Jazz, the rising star won’t be sporting Damian Lillard’s signature sneakers on the hardwood.

However, he won’t be having his own signature line yet, either — as previously hinted via social media this offseason.

Always dreamed about this when I started hooping... Mama we made it!!! 🏀 👟 👀 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 10, 2018

Adidas introduced its new Pro Bounce and Mad Bounce models on Tuesday that will be worn by the reigning slam dunk champion. The basketball performance sneakers feature full-length Bounce cushioning for ultimate court feel.

Although Mitchell is likely to receive a ton of exclusive colorways in both the Pro and Mad Bounce, he won’t be the only one in the kicks, though.

Adidas will also push Kristaps Porzingis, Candace Parker, Zach LaVine, Kyle Lowry, Brandon Ingram, Jaylen Brown, Nick Young, Thon Maker, Jamal Murray, Kelly Oubre Jr., Chiney Ogwumike and other three stripes athletes in the latest designs.

The Adidas Pro Bounce ($120) and Pro Bounce Low ($110) will hit stores on Sept. 1, while the Adidas Mad Bounce ($100) are coming Oct. 1 on Adidas.com and retail stores.