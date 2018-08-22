The beginning of the school year is a great time to press the reset button. It can also be overwhelming for parents as they manage a tight schedule and increased expectations. Here are seven ways to keep it running smooth.

1. Expect more from the kids

If you’re like me, chances are your kids can do more to pull their own weight. Kids are capable. Extraordinarily so. They can make their own lunches. They can set their own alarm clocks. They can keep track of assignments (made so much easier with online portals). They can add their activities to a wall calendar or a shared online calendar. They can also pull more weight around the home. The average American kid lives a pretty cushy life. Do your kids unload the dishwasher, help with dinner, clear the table, sweep, clean bathrooms, empty trash cans and do their own laundry? Now’s the time to start. Make a list, make a chart, pin it to the fridge and crack the metaphorical whip.

2. Plan

Look at the month as a whole and prep for upcoming events. The families I know who stay calm and organized prep for Halloween in September and Christmas in October. Plan meals for the entire month. Use a shopping list. Keep track of expenses. None of these things are hard, but they take some initial effort. It’s easy to work on a tight deadline. It’s more challenging to create self-imposed deadlines. Hold a weekly calendar session with the entire family to coordinate activities and rides.

3. A good day starts the night before

This is a favorite family mantra. When we follow it, our family has its best days. A good day starts the evening prior: lunches are packed, clothes laid out and backpacks sit zipped and ready by the front door. The house is clean. Breakfast may already be set with a timer in the Instapot. If you plan to exercise, set out your gym clothes. Make your tomorrow to-do list. Then shut down the screens, turn off the lights and go to bed. Gift yourself and your kids a good night’s rest.

4. Assess the big picture

I have a few friends I admire for their ability to know their limits. They look at the upcoming season and know what they can handle. They stagger kids’ activities so they don’t hit all at once. (Three kids in soccer!) They are willing to say no to the dance lessons or swim team if it means life will be too frenetic. Remember that what kids want most isn’t another activity — they want parents who are less stressed.

5. Use your village

As an independent-minded society, we sometimes forget to enlist help. Don’t be afraid to lean on one another for carpools, babysitting swaps and other needs. I have friends who trade off helping one another with difficult projects. My husband is particularly good at asking more skilled friends to come help saw off an old door handle or fix a leaky faucet. Look around your neighborhood and friend group and see where you can help one another.

6. Stay true to your family culture

If what you want is time together, don’t overbook. If you crave date nights with your spouse, tell your kids that Friday nights are sacred. It’s easy to compare ourselves and our families with others. We may feel our kids aren’t involved enough, or that we need to be more fun. Knowing what your family culture is will help you stay grounded when you are tempted to keep up with the Joneses.

7. Remember the joy

Allow for that. Even with all the pings and dings of daily life, we need to model for our children the joy that life has to offer. I recently watched the movie “Christopher Robin” with my youngest son. As a lifelong fan of the Winnie-the-Pooh stories, it’s no surprise that I loved it. But what moved me most was the pace, the slow, meandering way in which the story unfolded. My son and I both came home quiet. He climbed into bed with his favorite stuffed animal and read books by lamplight. Even during the school year, take time to breathe, to read, to walk through a field and go in search of quiet. Laugh with your family. Enjoy their company. Beyond the trappings of football games and math homework, that may be the greatest gift you can give one another.