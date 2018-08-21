Shalae Salmon’s double-double of 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds led the way to a 79-76 Cougar win over the Hradec Kralove Club Team.

Paisley Johnson led all scorers with 17 points along with four rebounds and two steals. Brenna Chase followed with 14 points and three rebounds. Freshmen Tahlia White and Shaylee Gonzales contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively, in their debuts as Cougars. Redshirt freshman Ashley Beckstrand had eight points and four rebounds. Salmon also added five assists and three steals in the winning effort.

“We are very proud of how hard all of our players competed today,” BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. “We did a good job of adjusting to their style of play. Shalae really played well for us. She was very physical. We got to see some really good minutes from our freshmen (White and Gonzales)."

Hradec Kralove finished the first period of action with a two-point, 23-21 advantage and extended its lead by eight, 29-21, in the second quarter before a 3-pointer from Chase brought BYU within five, 29-24, with 5:54 left in the first half of play.

The hosts continued to lead the way, up by seven, 36-29, with 3:45 remaining in the second quarter. Gonzales made it a two-point game, 36-34, after two free throws with 3:03 showing on the clock. Johnson scored on the next Cougar possession tying the game at 38. BYU’s strong defense kept Hradec Kralove from scoring the remainder of the period. The Cougars enjoyed a 42-38 advantage at the break after a last-second basket from Gonzales.

A quick start by BYU in the third quarter extended its lead to eight, 46-38, with 8:50 left in the period. The Cougars maintained their lead for most of the quarter. Back-to-back trips to the free-throw line by Beckstrand gave BYU a 58-56 lead with 1:40 left, but a last-minute trey from the hosts gave Hradec Kralove a one-point, 59-58 edge to end the period.

In the final quarter, neither team was able to take a comfortable lead. The game was tied 71-71 with 4:27 left. A basket by Chase with 2:27 showing on the clock gave BYU its biggest lead of the quarter, 75-71. Two free throws and basket from Salmon in the final seconds clinched the three-point, 79-76 Cougar win.

The team now heads to Vienna, Austria, on Wednesday, playing its next game on Thursday, Aug. 23.