CEDAR CITY — A naked man was shot Tuesday after allegedly kicking in the door of a home of two elderly people during an attempted burglary, officials said.

About 12:40 p.m., the man, identified as Christian Holbert, 24, broke into the home near 4000 South and 17800 West in Cedar City, according to a news release from the Iron County Sheriff's Office.

One of the homeowners ordered the nude Holbert to leave, the office said.

"The homeowners felt threatened by the male and his demeanor and as a result, the suspect was shot multiple times with a handgun," the release stated.

"After being shot, the suspect was trying to get up from the ground and would not listen to the victims. The suspect … was naked and being irrational with the victims while inside the home," officials said.

After Holbert left the home, deputies found him "still naked" nearby and "being non-compliant," the release stated.

The deputies used a Taser on him, which had "little to no impact," officials said.

Holbert was eventually restrained and flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

"At this time no charges are being filed against the homeowners," the release stated.

Officials say they will recommend charges against Tolbert after the incident is investigated.