OGDEN — The public is invited to celebrate the 125th birthday of one of Ogden's most iconic structures — a Victorian mansion that now houses the Eccles Art Center.

The building, 2580 Jefferson Ave., was built in 1893. The David Eccles family purchased the home in 1896 and resided there for many years.

Since 1959, the house has been used as a community arts and cultural center, which will host the free celebration Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will be filled with live performances, art exhibits, kids activities, a plein air competition, mansion tours, food trucks, an art "yard sale," vendors and more.

For more information, log on to ogden4arts.org.