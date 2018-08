With BYU’s football opener at Arizona nearing, the Deseret News’ Cougar Insiders explore fall camp position battles, areas of concern, and a position where the Cougars have surpassed expectations (hint: the big guys who block and catch passes). Dick Harmon, Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney cover the bases. They also weigh in on the Merril Hoge flap, and — wait for it — make one bold prediction.