Comedians David Cross, Sacha Baron Cohen and a host of other modern-day satirists are masters of mockery. Unfortunately, when once mockery was a powerful tool to carry a message, it now exists solely for its own indulgence.

Mockery is an age-old art form designed to shock a population into action by pushing reason beyond absurdity in order to engender contempt for those in power. In politics, casting someone as foolish is a fine way to elevate oneself, but it has to come with feigned intellect in order to be believed. Satirist Jonathan Swift was a master of the dark art of satire and mockery, using it to fight for the 18th century oppressed Irish and tooling future voices for social injustice like Benjamin Franklin, Mark Twain and George Orwell.

But he wasn’t the first. Satire and mockery go back beyond Aesop. It’s an effective storytelling device to be sure. And it captures an audience. But is it always the David of the oppressed fighting against the Goliaths of oppression? Not so much recently. Mockery has become the medium, not the message, existing solely for its own pleasure.

Like the soldiers at leisure in the Francisco Goya sketches, “Disasters of War,” casually carving up enemy corpses because they have nothing better to do, some of today’s satirists seem to carve up principles, values, entire lives for their own entertainment. Moral anarchy demands no accountability. Sacha Baron Cohen’s mocking of humanity in “This is America” has no other aim than to debase. By deceit, and by exploiting the vanities or naïveté of his guests, Sacha (of course in disguise because anonymity grants permission to our darkest selves) leads guests into a public shaming. Ted Kopel. Bernie Sanders. Roy Moore. These are the more recognizable names. But Cohen has no political agenda, his aim is only to humiliate. He’s a master, and does it with sadistic pleasure.

He’s not alone in his modern mockery, especially of people who hold to a standard of religious values. It seems everybody wants to get in on the show, with their ratings-inspired shenanigans.

The call to arms was in 2012, when Richard Dawkins called on atheists and agnostics to “ridicule and show contempt” for the religious. Since then, mocking sacredly held beliefs have hit primetime. Bill Maher often mocks Christians, including one self-congratulatory bit that mocked Christ on the cross. Comedian George Carlin, not historian George Carlin, remarked that “all the evil in the world comes from religion.” It’s common place for commentators to shame Christians, and Facebook is lit up with derisive remarks and memes mocking every religion, especially Christians.

When Mark Twain used satire in Tom Sawyer, it was to point out the injustice of slavery. When comedian David Cross mocked the beliefs of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it was to sell tickets. Maybe he should just try to be funny.

Modern religion may have its faults, but as a body, it is a far cry from Cromwell’s philosophy of scorched earth or early America’s slavery. American religion needs no social restructuring. Religion’s role in our society has branches that flourished throughout the enlightenment, cross-pollinating philosophy and faith.

The Bible itself is the very DNA of ethics, justice and free thought. To mock any religion is to divorce oneself from the very morals that give birth to freedom of thought and expression in our public spaces. We are a nation of believers, not religionists or anarchists.

Collectively, we still believe in human dignity, self-respect, social good and that part of the heart where reside what Abraham Lincoln calls “the better angels of our nature.” (Remember that newspapers mercilessly mocked Lincoln for his looks, his lack of intellect and political acumen and even his personal spiritual beliefs). A majority of Americans believe in God, and to present media that suggests otherwise is only a sign of desperation.

Mockery may have begun as a voice for the oppressed, but it has, as in Kafka’s story, "The Metamorphosis," transformed into a cockroach beyond repulsion, one that the main character, Gregor, is horrified he has become. If only today’s practitioners could have the same reckoning. Thomas Aquinas wrote: “Good can exist without evil, whereas evil cannot exist without good.” There must be a lot of good in the world for so much evil to have voice. Believers will always be fodder for arrows from those who mock even martyrdom. But in the end, it is the martyrs’ names that make it into the history books and continue to inspire us to seek out our Creator. Said William James to an audience in Edinburgh: “We and God have business with each other; and in opening ourselves to his influence our deepest destiny is fulfilled.” Let the fools mock believers in the brief limelight of their careers.