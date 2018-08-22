I would like to respond to the Deseret News editorial, Friday, Aug. 17. The editorial opens, “President Trump’s decision this week to revoke the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan is disturbing, especially because of the reason given.”

Whether we are saint or sinner, our actions are controlled by our experiences and personal feelings. Others will judge us by those actions. I cannot pretend to know what motivates President Trump, and neither can anyone else — including the Deseret News Editorial Board.

We must judge President Trump by his actions and whether they are good for the country or not. President Donald Trump is the duly constituted and elected president of the United State of America.

If he wants to revoke the security clearance of John Brennan, he has every right to do so. Personally, I do not like John Brennan and I do not like his trash talking of President Trump. I supported him however, during the President Obama era, because he was the president's choice as the CIA director.

I see no reason why those with top security clearances should still retain that status as a courtesy, after leaving office. I am tired of the constant barrage of negative press coverage of the president. Where are your accolades for the tremendous growth of our economy since the president was elected?

I came to this country in 1967 with my wife and children and since then, the economy has never been better than it is today under our current president. Isn’t it time your editorials reflected that?

Alan Carabine

Kaysville