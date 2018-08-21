PROVO — Over the past several years, a Kaufusi has been a fixture on BYU’s defensive line.

Bronson played for the Cougars from 2012-15 and now he’s with the Baltimore Ravens in the National Football League. Corbin, a senior, was the Cougars' starting defensive end last season, and he will man that spot again this year.

Now another Kaufusi, Devin — a 6-foot-7, 255-pound freshman — is expected to contribute at defensive end this season. He will get his chance to live up to the Kaufusi name.

It’s something he’s proud of, and he doesn’t shy away from the expectations.

“My brothers, starting with Bronson, we followed each other. If he would have started playing quarterback, we probably all would have ended up playing quarterback,” Devin said. “We follow each other and help each other out. They’re the biggest help to me — being family, understanding each other and setting an expectation for me being the youngest. I don’t mind that expectation. I see it more as a compliment. I also hold myself to that standard of learning from what they’ve done and applying it to myself. I like applying things that they tell me, things that they say, ‘I wish I would have known that when I was your age.’ I try to apply that.”

Corbin, a 6-9, 275-pound senior, meanwhile, is accustomed to comparisons to his older brother, Bronson.

“It’s been my whole life. For a long time, I used to hate being ‘the shadow,’” he said. “But at the same time, now I’ve got to make a name for myself. I love him to death. I’m his biggest fan. And I want to do a lot of things like him. But at the same time, I’m a different person.”

Corbin has enjoyed playing the role of the “older brother" this year.

“I love having a brother on the team,” he said. “These guys are all my brothers. I treat my brother Devin just like I treat any of these other guys. They’re all like brothers to me.”

This marks the first time that Devin has had a brother for a teammate.

“This has really caught me by surprise. I’ve never played with a brother before because of our age difference,” he said. “Playing with Corbin has been unexpectedly fun for me. It’s strengthened our relationship as brothers. He’s a senior and I’m brand new. It’s been super fun and I’m grateful for his help and his example.”

For 16 years, the father of the Kaufusi crew, Steve, served as an assistant coach at BYU until he stepped down last January. His wife, Michelle, is the mayor of Provo.

Naturally, football is a frequent topic of conversation around the Kaufusi household.

“Football’s brought up a lot, definitely. As the oldest brother, Bronson keeps an eye on us,” Devin said. “He’s usually the homebody. He calls us twice a day or texting us. We send him cut-up from our practices and ask him about our technique and he gives us tips and pointers. It’s always special when we all get together, but we’re always in contact. We’re all kind of running the same path right now.”

Steve Kaufusi, who played on BYU's D-line in the mid-1980s, is always willing to offer support and advice.

“He has so much knowledge. We know when we go to him, he’s going to give us the truth,” Devin said. “Bronson always encourages us to go to dad, even though what he says may be tough to take. But he’s our biggest fan. He’s been our coach since Day One. It’s great having his wisdom.”

Last fall, Devin returned home from the Alpine, German-Speaking Mission, which takes in Austria, southern Germany and Switzerland.

“Learning German was the hardest thing I’ve done,” he said. “Once you’re inside the culture, it was great. Great sites, great food, great people.”

From the time he finished his mission until spring ball, Devin focused on getting himself physically prepared.

“For most returned missionaries, they go right out of high school and it’s hard to get back into shape,” he said. “I got home in October and I had that time until January to get ready. Hopefully it’s given me enough time where I can contribute this year.

“Spring ball was my first experience with the team, but fall camp is different,” Devin added. “For me, personally, I’ve gotten a lot of help from Trajan (Pili) and my brother Corbin. The whole line is coming together and hopefully we can turn up really big this season.”

Devin is looking forward to getting on the field with his brother and the rest of his teammates.

“I’m really excited. Coming off my mission, hearing about the season we had last year and being part of this offseason, I get chills thinking about it,” he said. “Everyone’s coming together. Everyone’s hungry. Sept. 1 couldn’t come quicker.”