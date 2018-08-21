PLEASANT GROVE — Pleasant Grove police are investigating a body found inside a home where possible explosives were also found, forcing the evacuation of a nearby school.

On Tuesday, during a "zoning investigation" near 100 N. Main in Pleasant Grove, police found a person deceased inside a residence, according to a statement on the department's Facebook page.

"Due to extenuating circumstances, including prior history and evidence at the scene, the EOD (bomb squad) team was called in to make the house secure," according to the statement.

Some surrounding homes and John Hancock Charter School, 125 N. 100 East, were evacuated as a precaution.

The area has since been declared safe, according to police.

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.