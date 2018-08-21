SALT LAKE CITY — A Sandy man has been sentenced to a year in jail for speeding and causing a crash that killed his friend, who was in the passenger seat at the time.

Third District Judge Katie Bernards-Goodman on Monday also ordered the 34-year-old Jeffrey Travis Pettit to treatment and probation.

Pettit admitted in May to driving at a high rate of speed before the crash that led to the death of 38-year-old Clinton Miller, who later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Miller was tossed from the car after it hit a tree on Sandy Parkway near 9100 South, police said.

Pettit pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter, a second-degree felony. In exchange for the plea and as part of a deal with prosecutors, another charge of failing to remain at an accident, a third-degree felony, was dropped.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend no prison time, plea documents show, but the deal stipulates he must undergo a two-year treatment program at The Other Side Academy in Salt Lake City. If he fails to complete the program, Pettit could be ordered to serve at least one and up to 15 years in prison. The judge gave him credit for roughly 80 days in jail he has already served.

Prosecutors originally alleged Pettit was drunk as he was behind the wheel of the car about 11 p.m. on Oct. 18, reaching over 100 mph and walking away from the scene of the crash before police arrived.