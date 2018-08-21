PROVO — BYU has named Sarah Ingram Westerberg as dean of students.

She will replace former dean Vernon Heperi, who will begin his term as the assistant to the president for student success and inclusion on Sept. 1. Heperi has served as dean of students for 15 years.

Westerberg, who is currently serving as the associate dean of students, previously served as the director of the Center for Service and Learning.

Westerberg has a bachelor’s degree and postgraduate certificate of education from St. Anne’s College, Oxford University. She earned her master’s in public administration and doctoral degrees from BYU.