PROVO — BYU announced it will make several improvements to LaVell Edwards Stadium at the end of the 2018 season.

The project will add structural sections at the four corners of the stadium that will connect the existing four independent stadium stands at the mezzanine level.

While no additional seating will be added, these additions will allow patrons to walk between stands without having to return to ground level.

In addition women’s, men’s and family-friendly restrooms will be added on the north and south mezzanine levels.

Structural design for the project is under way and an architect’s rendering of the plan will be available within the next few months. Patrons can expect to see preparations for the construction toward the latter end of the football season, but those preparations are not expected to impact game-day access.

Construction will begin immediately after the 2018 football season and is expected to be completed before the 2019 season begins.