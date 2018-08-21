BOUNTIFUL — Take a trip back in time and meet the movers and shakers of the building of America during the Freedom's Light Festival at Bountiful City Park, 400 N. 200 West.

The free event, which runs Thursday, Sept. 20, through Saturday, Sept. 22, will feature art and food booths, activities and games, a replica of the press used to print the Declaration of Independence, live cannon demonstrations, musical performances, and actors portraying such individuals as Abigail Adams, Phillis Wheatley, and George and Martha Washington.

For a complete schedule of events or more information, log on to freedomslight.us.