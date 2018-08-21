VINEYARD — The Light the Water Lantern Festival will take place at the Lindon Marina, 4400 W. Vineyard Road, on Saturday, Sept. 29.

The event will feature food, live entertainment, activities for kids and a magical array of sparkling lights on the water. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., with live entertainment at 7 p.m. and the lantern launch at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $28.99 for adults plus a $4.89 processing fee, and $16.99 for youth ages 10 to 13 with a $1.89 processing fee. Children 9 and younger get in free. Tickets include one lantern, a decoration kit and glow sticks.

For more information, log on to lightthewater.com/utahcounty.