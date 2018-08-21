SALT LAKE CITY — Subway commuters noticed a pair of goats roaming the N tracks in Brooklyn on Monday, according to NBC 4 New York.

The MTA said officials rerouted trains so the police could catch the wayward goats.

The NYPD and Animal Control were called to rescue the goats, which first appeared on the tracks about 9 a.m. MT. They were still there by 10:30 a.m. and surrounded by police.

Transit officials shared an image of the goats on social media.

Two very baaaaad boys. pic.twitter.com/3fcb9QCxGh — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018

Officials tranquilized the goats later in the day and removed them from danger.

Oddly enough, comedian Jon Stewart and his wife Tracey transported the goats to an animal shelter, according to BBC News.

Comedian Jon Stewart helped transport a pair of goats to their new home in upstate New York after they wandered onto subway tracks in Brooklyn.



N train service was delayed for hours on Monday as NYPD and Animal Control officers worked to rescue the goats. https://t.co/g3m0YHLUB0 pic.twitter.com/TwUJF7AEOv — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2018

Earlier this month, more than 100 goats ran through an Idaho neighborhood, causing a nationwide panic about their fate, according to my report.

The herd traveled onto people’s lawns around 7 a.m. on that morning. They snacked on lawns and flowers in people’s yards and even chomped down on trees.

The goats were from a company called We Rent Goats, which rents out goats to help eat up weeds.

Kim Gabica, one of the owners of We Rent Goats, wasn’t surprised the animals ran away together.

“Goats are great escape artists, and I guess they decided to go on an adventure today,” she told The Idaho Statesman. “It’s rare that this many would get out, but they would definitely follow each other.”