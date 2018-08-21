SALT LAKE CITY — Residents along the Wasatch Front are invited to spend Saturday, Sept. 1, watching artists fill the sidewalks with artwork at the Salt Lake County Library’s second-annual Chalk the Walk art festival.

“Nothing says summer quite like sidewalk chalk and live music,” event coordinator said in a statement. “It’s a great opportunity for everyone to come enjoy one last summer weekend with amazing chalk art drawn by artists right here in our own community.”

Attendees are invited to enjoy the art, music and other festivities during the free, all-day event, as registered artists of all skill levels fill 6-foot-by-6-foot sidewalk squares surrounding the library’s Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West. Attendees may also vote for their favorite artwork as the event draws to a close.

More than 1,200 people attended the County Library’s inaugural Chalk the Walk art festival in 2017.

Artist registration is now closed, though spots on the waitlist are still available. For more information, please visit slcls.libnet.info/event/922883.