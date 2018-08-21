WEST VALLEY CITY — Criminal charges were filed Tuesday against a West Valley man accused of shooting and killing a West Valley code enforcement officer and then burning down his neighbor’s house, resulting in the deaths of several animals.

Kevin Wayne Billings, 64, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated murder and aggravated arson, first-degree felonies; arson, a second-degree felony; desecration of a dead body and five counts of possession of explosive parts, third-degree felonies; and four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a class A misdemeanor.

On Aug. 9, Jill Lanette Robinson, 52, a West Valley code enforcement officer, arrived at Billings’ house as part of a follow-up investigation. Billings shot her in his driveway, according to charging documents.

Robinson’s funeral was held Friday at the Maverik Center.

Billings also set the home of Stephanie Sheen and Ryan Luke on fire, the charges state. The couple escaped their burning home, but it was declared a total loss. Sheen, who is a veterinarian, said the couple lost six dogs and two cats in the fire.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, however, could only charge Billings for four counts of aggravated animal cruelty based on the number of animal remains recovered.

During a subsequent search of Billings' property, investigators found 1,000 yards of detonation cord and more than 400 blasting caps, court records state.

