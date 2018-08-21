SALT LAKE CITY — The matchups and times have been announced for the second edition of the Beehive Classic.

Vivint Arena will be the stage for BYU-Utah and Utah State-Weber State men's basketball games on Dec. 8. The Cougars and Utes face off first at noon. The Aggies and Wildcats will play right after at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are for sale at vivintarena.com. One ticket will provide admission to both games.

Last December, Utah topped Utah State 77-67 and BYU held off Weber State 74-68 before 7,729 fans in the first addition.

This story will be updated.