Despite playing just a few minutes of basketball last season, Gordon Hayward is being pursued by several shoe manufacturers looking for his endorsement.

Hayward, who is recovering from a leg injury he suffered in the first game of 2017-18 NBA season, is fielding offers from New Balance and Chinese sneaker company Anta, according to a report by Uproxx. Hayward has a good chance to make the finals with the Celtics and would make an attractive client for these companies.

Nike is also looking to re-sign the former Utah Jazz forward to a new contract, the report said.

Other links

Jake Lindsey, son of Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey, will miss the next basketball season with Baylor after undergoing hip surgery recently.

Now that it’s out there, I will be redshirting this season as I recover from hip surgery. I can’t wait to help the team this year in a different role as I recover. I want to say thank you to everyone who has been helping me in this time, whether you know it or not. God bless — Jake Lindsey (@jake_lindsey3) August 19, 2018

Kyle Kuzma made a game-winning 3-pointer at the open run after his basketball camp in Flint, Michigan, last week.

Kyle Kuzma with the game-winning 3-pointer at the open run after his basketball camp in Flint, Michigan. #Kuzmania pic.twitter.com/1Mgxuw9zxb — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 16, 2018

And finally ...

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who once considered a career in baseball, showed off some of his baseball skills last weekend.