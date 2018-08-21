Despite playing just a few minutes of basketball last season, Gordon Hayward is being pursued by several shoe manufacturers looking for his endorsement.
Hayward, who is recovering from a leg injury he suffered in the first game of 2017-18 NBA season, is fielding offers from New Balance and Chinese sneaker company Anta, according to a report by Uproxx. Hayward has a good chance to make the finals with the Celtics and would make an attractive client for these companies.
Nike is also looking to re-sign the former Utah Jazz forward to a new contract, the report said.
Other links
Jake Lindsey, son of Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey, will miss the next basketball season with Baylor after undergoing hip surgery recently.
Kyle Kuzma made a game-winning 3-pointer at the open run after his basketball camp in Flint, Michigan, last week.
And finally ...
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who once considered a career in baseball, showed off some of his baseball skills last weekend.