Will the BLM relocate to Ogden?

States across the West are hoping Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke moves the Bureau of Land Management headquarters to their state.

And next week, Utah is up to bat, according to the Deseret News.

Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, will bring the U.S. Committee on Natural Resources to the Beehive State for a field hearing in Roosevelt and a visit to the Ogden area.

Susan Combs, acting assistant secretary for policy, management and budget for the Department of Interior, will visit the Ogden area, too.

"We will talk about a couple of things," Bishop said. "We want to talk about the overall reorganization to bring all the agencies in an area together, but we specifically wanted to show what kind of opportunities there will be for businesses that are in outdoor recreation. And yes, she will be looking at places."

Thousands honor fallen Utah firefighter

Thousands of family members, friends and firefighters attended the funeral of Draper Fire Battalion Chief Matt "Matty" Burchett on Monday, the Deseret News reported.

Burchett died last week in the line of duty as he fought to put out wildfires in California.

Speakers honored Burchett during the funeral, reflecting on the brotherhood they shared with him.

"Matt was a hero. He was a hero son, and a hero brother, a hero husband to Heather, a hero father. … He died a hero doing what he loved. What you all know of him professionally doesn’t even compare to what kind of father, husband, son and brother he was," said Dominic Burchett, Matt Burchett's brother, who is also a member of the Unified Fire Authority.

First TV commercial airs in Love-McAdams race

The first TV commercial in one of the biggest upcoming elections in Utah aired on Monday, according to the Deseret News.

The commercial featured Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams’ family, who celebrated the nominee.

"As mayor, Dad brings people together," one of McAdams' four children says during the commercial.

“More than $100,000 in airtime has been purchased on the four major TV stations in Utah at least through next weekend, according to records filed with the Federal Communications Commission,” the Deseret News reported.

Russian hackers targeted conservative think tanks

Microsoft said Monday that Russian hackers created websites that looked like conservative think tanks but ultimately rerouted users to websites that could steal their passwords, according to The New York Times.

The Hudson Institute and the International Republican Institute were both targeted by the hackers.

Both of those groups disagreed with Trump on ending Russian sanctions.

“To be clear, we currently have no evidence these domains were used in any successful attacks before the DCU (Digital Crime Unit) transferred control of them, nor do we have evidence to indicate the identity of the ultimate targets of any planned attack involving these domains,” Microsoft said on its blog.

