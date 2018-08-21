Darren Jones, a wide receiver for Cajon High School in San Bernardino, California, announced his commitment to the University of Utah early Tuesday morning.

I would like to thank all of the schools that have shown interest in me and I am blessed to say that I have committed to the University of Utah 🏉🙏🏽 #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/ZoevRSMkY8 — Darren Jones (@djonescmob1) August 21, 2018

Jones is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals. He also had scholarship offers from Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Texas A&M and Washington State.

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound, senior caught 102 passes — 28 for touchdowns — for 2,094 yards. Over 16 games he averaged 130.9 yards per game, according to MaxPreps.

Jones's quarterback at Cajon, Jayden Daniels, is also being recruited by Utah. The four-star QB is also being pursued by a number of schools including UCLA, Cal, Georgia, USC, Penn State, Nebraska and Alabama, according to 247Sports.