Second-half goals by Lizzy Braby and Mikayla Colohan helped the BYU women's soccer team tie Nebraska, 2-2, on Monday night at Barbara Hibner Stadium.

"I'm really proud of the way the girls came back in the second half," BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "We made some changes at halftime. They were really taking it to us in that first half. It's a good lesson for us to learn. We've got to come out physical, strong and confident."

The Huskers (1-0-1) found the back of the net early in the match when a shot just inside the 18-yard box ricocheted off the left goal post to an open Nebraska player, who one-touched the ball into the goal in the fourth minute of play.

In the 40th minute, the Huskers took the ball to the end line and crossed it to an open player on the penalty mark. Another one-touch shot and Nebraska increased its lead to 2-0.

After one half of play, the Cougars (1-0-1) were outshot, 9-1, and gave up six corner kicks.

Braby put BYU on the board in the 77th minute when she found the far left of the goal from the opposite corner of the 18-yard box, bringing the Cougars within one, 2-1.

Colohan evened the score at 2-all in the 82nd minute after she dribbled through the Huskers defense and placed her shot to the left of a diving goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

After two overtime periods, neither team scored a game-winner. Nebraska outshot BYU, 17-10, and tallied 15 corner kicks.

The Cougars continue on the road at No. 11 Texas A&M on Friday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m. CDT. The game will be available to watch on the SEC Network, and audio broadcasts can be heard on BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143) and ESPN 960 AM.