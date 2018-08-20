Editor's Note: The Deseret News weekly top 25 rankings are based on voting from a variety of media members who cover high school sports each week. Here are the 10 voters this week: James Edward (Deseret News), Brandon Gurney (Deseret News), Trent Wood (Deseret News), Amy Donaldson (Deseret News), Dane Stewart (Deseret News Rewind), Dusty Litster (Deseret News Rewind), Jeremiah Jensen (KSL), Dave Fox (KUTV), Kurt Johnson (Preps Utah Magazine) and Patrick Carr (Standard-Examiner).

The top two places in this week’s Deseret News top 25 high school football rankings remain unchanged with Bingham and East both winning by double digits. After those two, though, there was plenty of movement following the opening week of the season.

The Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings were based primarily on coaches preseason rankings, which usually puts emphasis on prior year results.

Beginning this week the rankings are based on voting from a variety of media members, and not surprisingly there was a lot of movement following a week in which seven games featured ranked opponents squaring off.

Headlining that list was a top three showdown between Bingham and Orem, with the Miners prevailing 39-22 to retain its top spot as it received all 10 first-place votes.

East beat Jordan 36-21 to hold onto the No. 2 spot.

Corner Canyon rallied past Pleasant Grove with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter for the 40-30 win as it jumped two spots to No. 3 in the rankings.

Lone Peak beat top-10 foe Herriman and moved up two places to No. 4. Orem dropped two places, to fifth, after falling to Bingham.

American Fork, Alta, Herriman, Springville and Skyridge round out the top 10.

Alta made a big jump from 12th to seventh after beating defending 5A state champion Alta on the road in the opener. Skyridge tumbled from fourth to 10th after losing to unranked Riverton 24-21, but still garnered plenty of respect in the rankings despite the setback.

It faces an even tougher task this week against Lone Peak in the Thursday game of the week.

Timpview and Syracuse were the two teams who fell out of the top 10.

The T-Birds dropped from ninth to 13th after losing on the road to MaxPreps’ top-ranked team nationally, St. John Bosco, Calif. Syracuse, meanwhile, fell from 10th to 20th after losing at home to Roy in the opener 28-14.

Conversely, Roy made the biggest jump out of any team in the rankings as it vaulted from 24th to 17th after its Week 1 victory.

Two new teams cracked the top 25 rankings this week, with Riverton debuting at No. 19 following its big win over Skyridge and Timpanogos checking in at No. 25 after blowing out first-year school Farmington.

A pair of Region 9 teams, Dixie and Pine View, were the lone teams to fall out of the top 25.

Others teams receiving votes were Dixie, Green Canyon, Woods Cross, Jordan, Davis, Skyline, Hunter, South Summit, and Pine View.