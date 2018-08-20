PROVO — After evaluating film from last Thursday’s scrimmage, BYU coach Kalani Sitake said nothing has been decided yet regarding which quarterback will get the start when the Cougars open the season Sept. 1 at Arizona.

Senior Tanner Mangum and freshman Zach Wilson have been battling throughout fall camp for the top spot on the depth chart.

“I don’t know if we saw enough separation from the quarterback position,” Sitake said Monday.

So, when will a decision be made?

“We’ve got to do it before the first game. That would be nice, right? It can’t be a coin toss. We’d like to get it done as soon as possible,” Sitake said. “I think our guys need to get used to who our starters are. In order for us to get that done right, and if we want to be prepared, the goal is probably the week before.”

By next Monday?

“That would be nice,” Sitake said. “But I can’t make any promises. We’ll see.”

About the scrimmage overall, Sitake said, “I saw a lot of progress from the first scrimmage to the second. I’m pleased with that … (The offense and defense) both did some good things. We’ll have to wait and see. I’m looking forward to the next scrimmage (Thursday).”

OPARA IS A WILDCAT: Chinonso Opara, a 6-foot-8, 270-pound defensive lineman out of Juan Diego Catholic High, is now playing at Weber State after originally signing with BYU last February.

Sitake declined to say much about the situation.

“Probably not the specifics. I love Chinonso. He’s a good kid,” Sitake said. “I don’t control a lot of the admissions and stuff like that.”

END IS IN SIGHT: The Cougars will wrap up fall camp later this week.

Sitake gave his players the weekend off.

“The guys had fresh legs. Having a couple of days off was really good for them,” Sitake said about Monday's practice. “The guys are just anxious, they’re ready for the game. We’ll start looking at film of Arizona and I think it’s getting them excited.”

Sitake said his team will likely start preparing in earnest for Arizona Thursday morning prior to the scrimmage.

INJURY UPDATE: Sitake confirmed Monday that junior cornerback Trevion Green and running back Johnny Tapusoa are “possibly out long-term” with undisclosed injuries.

Sitake noted that both injuries happened in non-contact drills.

Running back Beau Hoge, meanwhile, has been limited in practices the past week.

“He’s going through some stuff injury-wise,” Sitake said. “He should be good for the (Arizona) game.”