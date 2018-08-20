SALT LAKE CITY — A newly published article for The Atlantic takes a deep look into how America is full of “invisible pot addicts,” and how marijuana legalization may not be such a good idea as multiple states look to pass legislation that would legalize the drug.

Keith Humphreys a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University, told The Atlantic users have reported suffering from multiple negative effects from the drug.

“In large national surveys, about one in 10 people who smoke it say they have a lot of problems. They say things like, ‘I have trouble quitting. I think a lot about quitting and I can’t do it. I smoked more than I intended to. I neglect responsibilities.’ There are plenty of people who have problems with it, in terms of things like concentration, short-term memory, and motivation,” he said. “People will say, ‘Oh, that’s just you fuddy-duddy doctors.’ Actually, no. It’s millions of people who use the drug who say that it causes problems.”

Kevin Sabet, an Obama administration official and a founder of the nonprofit Smart Approaches to Marijuana, told The Atlantic that the current legalization methods are “reckless” and “mind-boggling from a public-health perspective.”

“The issue now is that we have lobbyists, special interests, and people whose motivation is to make money that are writing all of these laws and taking control of the conversation,” he said.

Ultimately, experts agree more research needs to be done before legalization makes sense.

“Perhaps most important might be reintroducing some reasonable skepticism about cannabis, especially until scientists have a better sense of the health effects of high-potency products, used frequently,” The Atlantic reported. “Until then, listening to and believing the hundreds of thousands of users who argue marijuana is not always benign might be a good start.”

